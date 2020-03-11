Randall “Tiny” Barnes, 74, of Paducah died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mercy-Health Lourdes in Paducah.
He was a retired electrician from Local OCAW 3550 and a member of Macedonia Free Will Baptist Church.
Surviving is his wife, Nedra Barnes; two sons, Randall Barnes Jr. and Charles Barnes both of Paducah; four brothers; and five sisters.
He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Ray Broadway and Violet Trigg Broadway.
Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
Friends may visit the family from 5 p.m. to service hour on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
