BARDSTOWN — Ramona Lynne Parrish, 60, of Bardstown, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Ramona was born April 17, 1962, in Mayfield Kentucky to Doris Gerald and Patsy Ann Enoch Nance. She was a registered nurse having served as the house supervisor at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, as well as at Mercy Hospital in Owensboro. Ramona loved big dogs, loved to travel especially to the beach, good food and loved her family, including her well loved nieces nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doris Gerald Nance; a sister, Doris Ann Clark; and a brother, James Lee Nance.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles Parrish; a daughter, Miranda Parrish of Atlanta, Georgia; a son, Benton Parrish of Louisville; her mother, Patsy Ann Nance of Nazareth. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
In honoring Ramona’s wishes cremation was chosen by the family, a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Doug Simpson officiating.
Friends may call from 4 — 8 p.m. Friday at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Rd. is in charge of arrangements.
