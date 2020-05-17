FAIRFAX, Va. — Ralph W. Baggett, 79, of Fairfax, was the youngest of Lyman and Johnnie Baggett’s 10 children. He was one of eight boys who all served their country in the United States Marine Corps.
Ralph never met a stranger and leaves behind many friends. He enjoyed his time serving in Paris, France and enjoyed a 30 year career with United Airlines. He was a loyal sports fan, he loved to travel and he had a positive attitude and sunny disposition. He had many tales of his exploits in Paris! He was fortunate to have attended the Super Bowl numerous times, and he liked to share fun stories of his time working for United Airlines at Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare airports. He was very proud to be part of such a large family and enjoyed a high school and family reunion in Paducah just last August.
Perhaps his greatest joy later in life was spending time with his two grandchildren, and attending their baseball and volleyball games, dance recitals and swim meets. He was able to see them both graduate high school, see his grandson graduate from basic training at Parris Island and see his granddaughter off for her freshman year of college!
Ralph was predeceased in death by his spouse, Dollie Baggett.
He is survived by his sister, Lois Dean Peniche; brother, Franklin E. Baggett and sister-in-law, June; brother, Wallace Baggett and sister-in-law, Regina; daughter, Laurie E. Scott of Glen Allen, Virginia; son-in-law, J. Mark Scott; grandson, USMC, Lance Corporal Brandon T. Scott; and granddaughter Riley E. Scott, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ralph will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife Dollie.
