CUNNINGHAM — Ralph Turner, 70, of Cunningham, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home.
Surviving is his wife, Joyce Turner of Cunningham; three children, Robert Turner, Susie Pearson and Rita Turner; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters; one brother; and two stepsons.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Gleeson; his father, Harold Turner; and two grandsons.
No services will be held.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
