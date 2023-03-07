MAYFIELD — Ralph Thomas Waldrop, Sr., 100, a lifelong resident of Mayfield, passed away Feb. 24, 2023, surrounded by family at his home.

Mr. Waldrop was born June 7, 1922, near Mayfield. As a young boy growing up during the Great Depression, he worked many jobs including as a newspaper boy for the Louisville Courier-Journal where he was recognized as a statewide top seller and as a caddy at Mayfield Golf and Country, where he was a member for most of his adult life. In 1941, at the age of 19 after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Mr. Waldrop enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was called up for officer training in April 1943. He was sent to Maxwell Field in Montgomery Alabama, for qualifying tests to become a pilot and in May of 1944 he was stationed with the 340th Bomb Group 444th Squadron on the island of Sardinia off the coast of Italy as the pilot of a B-26 Martin Marauder bomber.

