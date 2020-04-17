CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Ralph Scott, 45, of Clarksville, formerly of Paducah, died at 2:35 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at the Medical Center Health in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
He was employed as a cook at Zaxby’s Restaurant.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Faye Scott of Clarksville; three daughters, Alaysianna Scott and Nechelle Hamilton, both of Clarksville, and Alyssa Scott of Paducah; a brother, Jacolby Scott of Paducah; a sister, Jenny Willouby of Hopkinsville; two grandchildren; his mother, Eulen Scott of Paducah; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Jones.
In compliance with guidelines set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, services will be private.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave on line condolences and light a candle at pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.