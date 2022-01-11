ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — Ralph E Williams, 91, of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, in Rogersville. He worked at TVA as an outage manager prior to retirement for 35 years. He was a member of the Scottish Rites and a 33rd Degree Mason. He also loved helping the Shriners and in particularly took children to the Shriner’s Children Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Williams; and two brothers, Johnny and Walter Williams.
He is survived by his son, Bruce Williams (Pam), of Paducah, Kentucky; one daughter, Sharon Griggs (Tim), of Paducah, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Heather Schroeder (Kenny), Christy Sulcer (Brett), and Danielle Ringstaff (Timothy); eight great-grandchildren, Olivia Burgmaier (Matt), Tanner Schroeder (Bekah), Katherine Ringstaff (Austin), Daniel Schroeder, Keely Sulcer, Kory Sulcer, Katelyn Ringstaff, and Cody Ringstaff; 2 great great grandchildren, Weston Ringstaff and Layne Burgmaier; and 2 special nephews, Lee Williams and Kris Williams.
The family will receive friends from 1 — 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with Eric Chapman officiating. Graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Schroeder, Tanner Schroeder, Daniel Schroeder, and Tom Brooks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in Lexington. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
