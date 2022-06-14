WICKLIFFE — Ralph (Chuck) Reno, 96, passed away June 7, 2022. He was born on July 26, 1925, in Wickliffe, Ballard County, Kentucky, to Jessie Lambert Reno and Delbert (Doc) Reno. He married Shirley Creason in 1950 in Cairo, Illinois, and together they had one son, Mark Wesley Reno, born April 9, 1957.
Proceeding him in death was his son, Mark Wesley Reno (deceased in 2015); his four brothers, Delbert W. Reno (deceased in 1917); Harrell T. Reno (deceased in 1932); J. D. Reno (deceased in1996); and Jesse (Boog) Reno (deceased in 2005).
He leaves behind his loving nieces and nephews, Peggy Reno (Eddie) Barrett of Troy, Missouri; Sandy Reno (Dale) Mundwiler of Cedar Springs, Michigan; Gail Reno, wife of Larry W. Reno (deceased) of Wickliffe; Delbert Reno, and David (Lucretia) Reno of Wickliffe, Kentucky; and their extensive families.
Mr. Reno resided for over 60 years in the Lone Oak area of Paducah, Kentucky. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Army (1952-54) during the Korean War. He spent 19 months in the Armor Tank Battalion in Fort Benning, then transferred to Transportation at Fort Knox for a period of 5 months. Chuck proudly began his career as a bus driver for Greyhound Bus Lines in 1949 and retired in the 1980’s.
A private family gathering will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with procession immediately following to the Wickliffe Cemetery for a graveside prayer at 2:30 pm Wednesday, June 15, 2022. For family friends wishing to express sympathy, please direct cards of caring to family members.
There will be no public visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Ralph Reno to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.