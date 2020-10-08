LEXINGTON — Raetta Adams Warford, 82, of Lexington, formerly of Kevil, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington.
Raetta was born on October 31, 1937, in Blandville to the late Leslie Raymond and Henrietta Pittman Adams. After leaving the West Kentucky area, Raetta moved to Lexington where she received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Kentucky. After school, Raetta became a C.R.R.N. (Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse) and operated her own rehabilitation business in the Lexington area known as “Direct Rehabilitation”.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer Robinson and husband, Russ of Atlanta, Georgia, and Debbie Warford of Dallas, Texas; and her grandchildren, Bradford Robinson and Corey Robinson of Atlanta, Georgia.
She was preceded by two sisters, Janice Faye Adams and Barbara Adams and her parents.
A private burial will be held at Roselawn Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.