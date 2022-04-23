Racine M. Owens, 76, of Mayfield, passed away on April 21, 2022, at Mills Health & Rehab. She was a member of the New Vision Ministries Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Edmond Gerome Owens of Mayfield, Patrick K. Owens of North Carolina, and Tyrone (Connie) Owens of Mayfield; a daughter, Alisha Walker of Mayfield; a step-daughter- Laura Parrott of Mayfield, KY; her brother- Robert Dumas; sisters- Mable Brooks, Ethlene Moss, Emmy Provine, and Shirley Fisk; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents- Louis Vernon Moss and Codel Thomas; step-father- Homer Thomas; a son- Charles Owens; sisters- Louise Moss and Shirley Edwards; and brothers- Louis Vernon Moss Jr., Charles Moss, and Louis Vernon Love.
Funeral Services for Racine Owens will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY with Pastor Gregg Hussey officiating. Burial will follow in the Peaceful Valley Cemetery, Friends are asked to call from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, KY.
