Rachelle “Shell” Smith, 39, of Paducah passed away at 9:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Rachelle was formerly employed with her family business at Munal’s Donut Shop and The Rib Cage, and she was of the Baptist faith. Shell loved being a mother to her two sons. She was a caring person and she loved her pets.
She is survived by her father, Gary (Amy) Doom of Tiline; her mother, Tonya (Angel White) Loyd of Ledbetter; two sons, Amarie Smith of Paducah and DeShon Smith of Paducah and their father, Joseph Smith of Paducah; her grandmother, Frances Shekell of Smithland; her brother, Brent Doom of Ledbetter; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill Shekell, Willis and Barbara Doom; and uncles Barnell Doom, Leslie Shekell and David Shekell.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
People may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
