Rachel Wicker, 91, of Franklin, Tennessee, and formerly of Lone Oak, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.
Rachel was a member of the Lone Oak United Methodist Church and a retired legal assistant.
To know Rachel Wicker was to love her! She was known as “Mere” to many and she touched the lives of everyone who got the pleasure to know “our Mere.” She was the rock of the family, the true matriarch, and the one who cared so deeply about every single family member and what was going on in their life. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. The memories and the legacy she left behind will last a lifetime. What an honor!
Survivors include two daughters, Kim Yarbrough and husband, Steve of Franklin, Tennessee and Laurie Owen of Spring Hill, Tennessee; three sisters, Freda Harris of Cabot, Arkansas, Linda Adair of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Kathy Johnson of Tampa, Florida; one brother, Dalton Whitt of Little Rock, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Erik Wicker of New York City, New York, Stacey (Anthony) Collins of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Nicole (Billy) Cooper of Louisville, Blair (Jeff) Moore of Franklin, Tennessee, Blake (Ana) Owen of Golden Bridge, New York, and Jared (Ryan) Owen of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Daughter-in-law, Jeanette Grief Wicker; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband, Herbert Wicker; son, Herbert Keith Wicker; two brothers, Stanley Whitt and Burl Whitt; one great-grandchild. Her parents were Hubert F. Whitt and Ruth Smith Whitt.
Family and friends are invited to the graveside services that will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Rick Dye officiating.
Due to COVID-19, a private visitation with family only will be held at Milner & Orr Home of Paducah prior to the graveside service.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID1-9 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
