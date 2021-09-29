LEDBETTER — Rachel Riley, 67, of Ledbetter, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home.

Rachel was born in Fulton, on Aug. 21, 1954, to the late Billy Joe and Patsy Riley. She was of the Baptist faith. Rachel worked at Creative Enterprises, was a frequent participant in the Special Olympics and loved to go bowling.

She is survived by her brother, Chuck Riley of Iuka; her sister, Sylvia Thomas of Paducah; two nieces, Katrina Reasons of Ledbetter and Faith Thomas of Paducah; two nephews, Travis Reasons of Ledbetter and William Riley of St. Petersburg, Florida; great-niece, Dacey Reasons of Ledbetter; and great-nephew, Daxtyn Reasons of Ledbetter.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kathy Reasons.

A funeral service for Rachel will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. until service time on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Brownsville Cemetery in Hickman.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

