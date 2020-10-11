Rachael “Rae” Flynn, 31, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Rae formerly worked as a waitress at Bob Evans Restaurant and was a 2007 graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. She loved spending time with people and her dog, “Kiba.” She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is her mother, Valerie Hill and husband, Carter of Paducah; three sisters, Jacque Flynn Batch and husband, Fred of Sandusky, Ohio, Dusty Hummel of West Paducah, Jamie Blaylock of Paducah; three brothers, Eric Byerley of West Paducah, Adam Byerley of Paducah, and Kevin Byerley of Bardstown; her stepmother, Linda Flynn of West Paducah; two uncles, Greg Maxfield of Grand Rivers and Benji Maxfield of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Timothy Flynn.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Nate Williams officiating. Burial will follow at McMurray Chapel in Smithland.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to the service hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
