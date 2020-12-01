BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — R. Eugene Tidwell, 81, a resident of Burlington Township, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 26, 2020. He passed at home with his family after a valiant battle with multiple sclerosis. His firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
The son of Elmer and Josephine Tidwell, Gene was born and raised in Lyon County, Kentucky. Gene served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman before attending DeVry University in Chicago. After settling in New Jersey, he worked for many years at Stauffer Chemical Co. in Yardville, He retired in 2011 from Eagle Systems in Lakehurst as a senior logistics analyst.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Ethel, he is survived by his children, Michael Tidwell, Shavaun Simon, Lee Anne Wenzel; four grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service and interment will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to Endeavor EMS, 1309 Rancocas Road, Burlington, NJ 08016.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.