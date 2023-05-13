We’re sad to announce the passing of our father. He was residing in Mississippi when he passed Nov. 17, 2022.
Born June 3, 1924, he was from Symsonia. His final wishes were to be cremated and his ashes buried at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. R. B. is a WWII American Hero Veteran then worked at Ray Mullen Motors for 30 plus years. He lived in Paducah then Lone Oak area.
Our dad was preceded by his parents, Claude W and Rosetta B Lawrence; past wives Ida R Lawrence and Betty J Lawrence; his siblings, Joyce L Lawrence, Cecil W Lawrence, Velma V Kaufman, Jesse J Lawrence; his in-laws, Euen E Litchfield, Joseph T Kaufman, Ada N Lawrence, Delene E Lawrence, and Carl W Ellis.
He left behind, wife, Peggy; sons, Gary and Ricky; stepson, Bobby Baird; step daughter, Linda (Phillip) Parker and her siblings; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Claudette Litchfield, Sandra Ellis, Bonnie Fiser; one brother, W. L. Lawrence; and one brother in-law, John Fiser; and numerous nieces and nephews. His family is large and so was the love dad had for all of us.
The memorial will be at 2 p.m.June 3, 2023, at the Salt and Light Community Church, 155 Pugh Rd. Paducah, and 4 p.m. burial at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 9701 Blandville Rd. West Paducah, with Honor Guard.
Come to one or both and celebrate his life with us.
If you want to honor him, please donate to an Alzheimer’s Association, he didn’t have it but was something he cared about.
