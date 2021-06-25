MURRAY — Prince Lee Fox, 81, of Murray, died at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Spring Creek Health Care Center.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Fox; two daughters, Kathryn Parrish and Janice Kellerman; seven grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Fox; a son, Larry David Fox; two grandsons; and a great-grandson, Robbie Clayton.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Mike White officiating. Burial is to follow at Hicks Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
