Prentice Donohoo died Monday morning, May 10, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center at the age of 94. He was a member of the Little Cypress Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon for several years after moving from Rosebower Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon in 1963.
He served 18 months in the Army after World War II. Most of the time was in the Panama Canal, CZ 903 A.W.B.N. After coming home he worked several different jobs including Marine Ways, Aluma-Kraft Sales both of Paducah, KY, before working for B.F. Goodrich in Calvert City until his retirement on the last day of 1985. He had worked in the Maintenance Department as a pipefitter.
He had met Miss Lena Pearl York before going into the service. After courting about a year and a half, they were married in 1950. Lena was a faithful wife and loving mother until she succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease on January 31, 2017. She was 87 at the time of her death and they had been married 67 years at that time.
Prentice and Lena had three children: Belinda Gay (married to Robert Stevenson), Michael Lynn (married to Carolyn Jean Housman) (they have two children; Stacy Lynn and Andrew Thomas), and Edwin Franklin (married to Mitzi Ann Birdsong) (they have two children; Sawyer Edwin and Shelby Ann).
Stacy is married to Josh Moore and they have two children: Ava Carolyn and Claire Elizabeth. Andrew is married to Ashley Simmons and they have three children: Jax Coleman, and twins, Thomas Steel and Hallie Pearl.
Sawyer is married to Stephanie Fields and they have two children: Parker William and Patrick Gerald. Shelby is married to Dustin Henderson.
Prentice was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. Donohoo and Cena Saltzgiver Donohoo; three sisters: Maimmie Lee, Dorothy Mae, and Matilda Powell; and four brothers: William Lee, Thomas Ray (killed in WWII), Junior Louis, and Kenneth Gene.
Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Provine Cemetery, Benton. Mark Donohoo will officiate.
Interment with full military honors will follow the service.
Visitation for Prentice will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday evening, May 13, 2021, at the Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton.
The family request that memorial contributions be made in Prentice’s memory to the Calvert City Convalescent Center, P.O. Box 7, Calvert City, KY 42029.
