Phyllis Woods, 83, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Phyllis loved antiques and could often be found enjoying a cruise. She was once an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Phyllis was devoted to her family and loved them with her whole heart.
She was also of the Catholic Faith.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gene Woods; two children, Charlene Woods and Steve (Erica) Woods; four grandchildren, Rachel Taylor, Jane Woods, Emma Hawley, and Ari Woods; three great-grandchildren, Tre Taylor, Bryson Taylor, and Landyn Taylor; one great-great-grandchild, Roman Taylor; two nephews, Zachary (Candyce) Taylor and Christian Taylor; one niece, Dr. Kathryn (John) Gattone; and a godson, Steve Wallace.
Preceding Phyllis in death are her parents, Charles and Mary Taylor; and one brother, Charles Taylor. Per her wishes, Phyllis will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
