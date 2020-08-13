CALVERT CITY — Phyllis Vaughn, 69, of Calvert City, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Born Monday, August 28, 1950, in Benton, she was the daughter of the late Walter Henson and the late Anna (Deboe) Henson Free.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Ruben “Terry” Vaughn of Calvert City; daughters, Sandy Major, husband Richard of Paducah, Kathy Morehead, husband Bobby of Hardin, and Patricia Ware, husband Nick of Paducah; sister, Tammy Smith of Calvert City; grandchildren, Jason York, wife Jessie, Brittany Cornwell, Josh Simmons, Shelby Cooper, husband Will, Abby Jones, husband Chase, Brady Ware; great-grandchildren, Jestin, Jace, Zelda, Beyleigh, Cade, and step-children, Michael Wayne Vaughn, Christy Dawn Duran.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Beatrice Barnett, Belva Nelson, Manella Howlet, Bonnie Steed; brothers, Orion Henson, Claude Henson; and great-grandchild, Conner Ware.
A Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Rev. Sammy Cunningham officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
