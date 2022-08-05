FANCY FARM — Phyllis “Tinka” Carr Wilson, 66, of Fancy Farm, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at her residence.
She was a member of Community Fellowship Baptist Church and a retired dental hygienist of Dr. John Boyd’s office.
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 4:27 am
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, of 45 years, Alan Wilson; one son, Travis (Vikki) Wilson of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; one daughter, Trista Wilson of Fancy Farm; one brother, Phillip (Karen) Carr of Hickory; one granddaughter, Bailey Jane Wilson; one grandson, Tavion Steven Scott; one nephew, Will Jay Carr of Hickory; and two great nephews, Kyson Carr and Krayton Carr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Agnes Wyatt Carr.
Funeral services for Mrs. Phyllis “Tinka” Carr Wilson will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Dr. William Mason and Dr. Keith Roach will officiate. Interment will follow at Trinity Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sam Willett, David Hobbs, Dr. John A. Boyd, Sammy Todd, Nelson Todd, Will Jay Carr, Mark Ray and Greg Johnson.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Laura and Lori, Phyllis’ caregivers; the hospice nurses; and social workers.
