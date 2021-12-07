KEVIL — Phyllis Sue Skaggs Smith Mitchuson, 81, of Kevil, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Phyllis was a homemaker and member of Heartland Church. She spent most her life serving as a missionary for several local missions. Her love and passion was Southern Gospel Music.
Surviving are her three children, Teresa (Gonzalo) Hall, Jimmie Smith, and Kelly (Tracie) Smith; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lela Skaggs; her first husband, Jimmie Smith; her second husband, Charles Mitchuson; five siblings; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Wes Morehead and Rev. Dale Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Little Boaz Cemetery in Boaz.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
