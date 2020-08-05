Phyllis Rice, 87, of Paducah died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker and pastors’ wife. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband, Carl Rice of Paducah; six children, Rebecca Walker of Idaho, Patrick Rice of Paducah, Shawn Rice of New Mexico, Rhonda Rice of Paducah, Robin Thompson of Nevada and David Rice of Virginia; a sister, Virginia Boyett of Arkansas; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Rice. Her parents were Raymond Cobb and Elizabeth Green Cobb.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Dr. Dan Summerlin officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service hour Thursday at Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.