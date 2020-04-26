Phyllis Kaye Buckingham McDougal, 76, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Superior Care Home.
Mrs. McDougal was retired from the McCracken County Attorney’s Child Support Office and was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Regina Reeves and husband, Gabe of Paducah; a grandson, Josh Reeves of Raleigh, North Carolina; two brothers, Kenneth Buckingham and wife, Brenda of Paducah and Melvin Buckingham and wife, Lena of Marion, Kentucky; three nieces, two great nieces and three great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph ‘Joe’ W. McDougal. Her parents were Delbert and Verline Chapman Buckingham.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Phyllis McDougal will be private.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.milnerandorr.com.
