Phyllis K Turner White went to her heavenly home, Sunday, August 2, 2020, with her loving family by her side.
Phyllis was a graduate of Ballard Memorial High School and Draughon’s Business College. She started her career at Jackson Purchase Energy and retired from United States Enrichment Corporation in 2010 after 23 years. At retirement, she was office manager for Quality Control. She was also the plant chairperson for the United Way of Paducah. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and an associate member of McGregor Baptist Church of Ft. Myers, Florida. Phyllis and her late husband, Rodney White, facilitated “Divorce Care” for many years at Paducah First Baptist Church and Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Phyllis was an avid golfer and member of Ballard County Ladies Golf Association and Heritage Palms Ladies Golf Association of Fort Myers, Florida.
Phyllis and Rodney traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. Some of their most enjoyable travel was through their church mission program, especially the Upward program. They resided in Ft. Myers, Florida, during the winter months.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Michelle Henley Harbison (Jimmy); son, Sean A Henley (Ashley), stepdaughters, Kelli White Cash and Lacy White Hobbs (Darren) all of Paducah. Also surviving are her precious grandchildren, Kelsi Harbison, Trae Harbison, Cecilia Henley, SJ Henley, Trevor Hayden, Caden Cash, and Myles Hobbs; also surviving are step granddaughters, Crystal Harbison Telling and Kalie Harbison; brother in law, Robert L. White; niece, Stephanie Turner Joles (Scott); and her aunt, Shirley Turner Purvis, also surviving were many beloved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodney White; parents, James H and Ruth Leigh Turner; and only brother, Jim Turner.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. A private graveside service will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Barlow.
Expression of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Drive, Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or Gideon’s Society, Southside Camp, P.O. Box 3232, Paducah, KY 42002.
You may light a candle or leave message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
