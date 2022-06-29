Phyllis Jean Thompson, 76, of Paducah, passed away at 8:55 p.m Monday, June 27, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Thompson was an accountant, a member of Reidland Baptist Church in Paducah and Circle of Friends Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gerald Thompson of Paducah; one daughter, Jenn (Leabeth) Thompson of Paducah; one brother, Kenneth (Shirley) Sharp of Marion; two sisters, Dorsie Reipe of Metropolis, Illinois, Janet Heath of Sharpe; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Elmer Sharp and Annie Youple (Phillips) Sharp; two brothers; six sisters.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Reidland Baptist Church in Paducah with Pastor Rob Ison officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Reidland Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Reidland Baptist Church, 5559 Benton Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142; or American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd, Denver, CO. 80221.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
