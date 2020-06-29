GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. — Phyllis Jean Ligon Tharp, 88, of Germantown Hills, formerly of Bardwell, Kentucky, passed away at 1:22 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health- Methodist in Peoria.
She was born January 23, 1932, in Bardwell, Kentucky to Sidney and Mary Myers Ligon. She married James Tharp on October 7, 1950. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Marian (Steve) Hull of Germantown Hills; granddaughters, Sydni (Jeff) Gauwitz and Jen (Brian) Becker, all of Washington; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Phyllis resided in Bardwell, Kentucky, all her life until moving to Germantown Hills, Illinois, in 2015. She was a longtime member of Bardwell Baptist Church and a member of First Baptist Church of Washington since 2015.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory, 2075 Washington Rd., Washington, Illinois.
Additional visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Bardwell, Kentucky. The funeral service will immediately follow and burial will be at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Peds/Onc: 530 NE Glen Oak Ave. Peoria, IL 61637. Please put Playroom in the memo line.
Phyllis’ memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
