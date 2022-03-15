Phyllis Jean Gresham Davis, 83, of Benton, passed away on March 11, 2022. Jean was born in Princeton, Kentucky, on Feb. 1, 1939, to Ruth (Pruitt) and Mason Gresham.
She leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years, Joseph Kenneth Davis, of Benton; and beloved son Jeff Davis and daughter-in-law Leah Chester-Davis of Davidson, North Carolina.
Jean’s early years were marked by frequent moves of her family in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Michigan.
When she was 12, she began spending summers at her paternal grandparents’ farm in Kentucky and loved the special treatment received from her Mama Jessie and J.C. She graduated high school in Michigan and met the love of her life. Together they built a home life that provided her with much-needed love and stability.
Jean retired from Michigan Bell in 1990. Shortly after, Ken retired from Ford Motor Company and the two moved in 1991 to western Kentucky, an area from which their extended families lived before migrating to Michigan to work in auto factories during the 1920s. Jean enjoyed traveling to visit her son and daughter-in-law in Kentucky, California and then North Carolina. She had a kind, sweet spirit and loved being in her home, listening to bluegrass music and National Public Radio, especially the People’s Pharmacy and the Diane Rehm Show. She loved her Westie puppy dogs through the years. She enjoyed visiting Gatlinburg and the Smoky Mountains and attending local festivals. She was known for always sending greeting cards on special occasions to the many people she knew and loved. Jean’s faith was important to her. She loved gospel hymns, beautiful singing, and quaint country churches. An experience as a child in which a Church of Christ congregation reached out to her family when in need made a lasting impression and she became and remained a lifelong member though in recent years, due to Parkinson’s disease, she was unable to attend her home congregation of Lone Oak Church of Christ in Paducah.
She is predeceased by her mother and father and her loving Aunt Nonie and Uncle Lee Hall. Nonie was a supportive presence that Jean often looked upon as a second mother. She is also predeceased by a sisters, Charlotte and Marilyn.
In addition to her husband, son, and daughter-in-law, she leaves behind sisters Nancy Rose of Billings, Montana, Carolyn MacNeill of Princeton, Sharon Humphrey of Lakeland, Florida; and brother, Roger Powers of Wyandotte, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers Mona Wood and Vina Keith and Mercy Hospice for their kind and loving care and attention.
Funeral service was held Monday, March 14, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home. Michael Farmer officiated.
Burial will follow in the Benton Church of Christ Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to: Mercy Health Foundation Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100 or by website at www.foundation.mercy.com/Paducah.
