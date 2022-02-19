Phyllis J. Wooley, 80, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab.
Phyllis was born on May 30, 1941, in Paducah to Ambrose and Aara Richards Hayden. She was a member of Destiny Church. Phyllis never met a stranger and loved talking to everyone she met. She lived for the Lord and made sure to let everyone know.
Phyllis is survived by one daughter, Lori Kline of Paducah; two sons, Troy Wooley (Liz) of Paducah, Jack Stone of Indiana; one sister, Jackie Graham of Murray; two grandchildren, Dax Powell (Ashley), Tia Kline; three great-grandchildren, Lane Hagley, Rylan Powell and Rayne Powell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy “Pete” Wooley; four brothers, Donnie Hayden, Billy Hayden, James Hayden and Richard Hayden.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Charles Harp officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Garden.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 a.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.