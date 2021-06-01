LEDBETTER — Phyllis Gipson, 78, of Ledbetter, formerly of Grand Rivers, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Gipson was born in Livingston County on Jan. 28, 1943, to the late Troelus, who was in WWII and a Purple Heart recipient, and Wilma Montgomery. She retired from Lourdes Hospital in 2005 where she worked as a Central Supply Tech. She loved Jesus and her church and was a member of Mint Springs Baptist Church. She was known to listen to sermons and sing gospel hymns on Facebook. Phyllis loved growing and adoring blooming flowers, watching hummingbirds, and fishing.
She will be remembered as a strong-willed, independent “Nosy Rosy” who was also caring and loving with her big heart.
Phyllis is survived by four children, Jerry Dean Collier, Jr. (Shirley) of Smithland, Debra Ann Raby (Kenneth) of Ledbetter, Terry Lynn Collier (Dianne) of Paducah, and Raymond Lee Gipson, Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee; two step-daughters, Sharon Gipson of Aurora and Dee Willingham (Jimmy) of Symsonia; one sister, Ethel Vada Boone of Grand Rivers; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Lee Gipson Sr.; her parents, Troelus and Wilma Montgomery; one sister, Daphne Ramage; and one brother, Leland Montgomery.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Terry Mitcheson officiating. Burial will follow at Leeper Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a hug from home, leave a message for the family, or light a candle at milnerandorr.com.
