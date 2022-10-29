BENTON — Phyllis Blakney Ringstaff, 90, of Benton, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home.

Phyllis was born to the late Guy and Mattie Howard Blakney on Jan. 11, 1932. She was a retired teacher in the Marshall County Schools’ system at Sharpe Elementary.

To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Ringstaff, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 29
Visitation
Saturday, October 29, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 30
Funeral Service
Sunday, October 30, 2022
1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Oct 30
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, October 30, 2022
1:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Oct 29
Visitation
Saturday, October 29, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In