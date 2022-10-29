BENTON — Phyllis Blakney Ringstaff, 90, of Benton, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home.
Phyllis was born to the late Guy and Mattie Howard Blakney on Jan. 11, 1932. She was a retired teacher in the Marshall County Schools’ system at Sharpe Elementary.
She was of the Baptist faith and a member of New Hope Primitive Baptist Church.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Monilewis Ringstaff of Sharpe; son, Tommy Ringstaff of Murray; four grandchildren, Trent Ringstaff, Chris Ringstaff, Tate Hill and Jessica Underhill; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey “Jack” Ringstaff, Jr.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Robert Chandler officiating. Burial will follow in Fooks Cemetery.
Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home.
To leave a hug from home or to send flowers to the family, you can visit our website at www.filbeckandcann.com.
To send flowers to the family of Phyllis Ringstaff, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.