Going Once, Going Twice ... SOLD
Well-known Western Kentucky auctioneer Phyllis Albritton Ham, 92, of Paducah passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was one of the first women licensed auctioneers in the state of Kentucky and one of the best and most well-known in the Paducah area. Her auction career was her passion and spanned more than 55 years. Phyllis was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah and a 1947 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School.
She is survived by her son, John Eric Ham; daughter-in-law Leslie Ham; three granddaughters, Heather Ham Ecker, Kristin Ham Brodt, and Brittany Ham; one grandson, John Eric Ham, Jr., and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding in death were her husband, Johnnie Ham, and parents, J.T. Albritton and Louise “Mimi” Albritton.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev Bob Martin officiating.
Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice in Phyllis Ham’s name 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017 or online at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/93-RAg?vid=
itdow or to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or online at https://mccrackenhumane.org/donate/.
During this difficult time of Covid, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
