BENTON — Phyllecia Sutherland Henson, 82, of Benton, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ faith.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Bobby Joel Henson of Benton; three sons, Jeffrey Clay Henson of Hearne, Texas, Jon Mark Henson of Benton and Joel Kelley Henson of Benton; two brothers, Kent Sutherland of Dallas and David Sutherland of St. Paul, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Darnall Cemetery with John Sales officiating.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
