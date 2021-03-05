LA CENTER — Phyliss Purcell, 80, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at ICF Nursing Facility in Clinton.
She was born on July 4, 1940, to her parents James and Dottie Mathis and was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church. Throughout the years Phyliss was employed at Credence Speakers, Ballard Memorial High School Cafeteria, and Life Care of La Center as a housekeeper for seven years.
Phyliss is survived by her husband of 46 years, Dub Purcell of La Center; one daughter, Theresa Sterling and her husband Robert of Bandana; one son, James Rust of Murray; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Purcell; two brothers, Danny Mathis and his wife Wilma and Stephen Mathis and his wife Linda; one great grandson and her parents.
Funeral services for Phyliss will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, with Dr. Larry Purcell officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 regulations. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet distancing in our facility at all times.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
