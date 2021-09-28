Phoebe Ann Downey Freeman, 96, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Freeman was born Feb. 8, 1925, to Charles and Alice Ludlow in Detroit, Michigan. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked in the banking industry for 31 years before retiring from Republic Bank in 1988.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband of 31 years, Clyde Downey Jr.; and her second husband of 37 years, William “Bill” Freeman Jr.; her brother, Charles Ludlow; and son-in-law, Ron Canon.
Mrs. Freeman is survived by her daughters, Mary Alice Canon and Pattie (Mike) Hurd; bonus children, Janice Carroll, David (Michelle) Freeman, Karen (Mike) Edwards, and Ronnie (Renee) Freeman; her sister, Ida Klatt.
Grandchildren include Jeff (Mollie) Canon, Carrie (James) Smelcer, Jason (Pamela) Canon, Rachel (David) Holland, Danielle (Wes) Extine, Misty and April Freeman, Chris (Casey) Miller, Corey (Aleshia) Edwards, Matthew (Ronica) Freeman, Jason (Jamie) Carroll. She also leaves 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers of the past four years. Their love, care, and compassion carried her through those difficult times. We are forever indebted to Carolyn Connor, Martha York, Edna Edmiston, Pat Todd, Ann Cothran, and Susan Wood. She loved you all.
Graveside services were held on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Rachel Holland officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to your favorite charity.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
