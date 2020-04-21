BARDWELL — Phineas “Junior” Hogancamp Jr., 93, of Bardwell, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his residence.
Junior retired from Ironworkers Local 782. He also served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
He is survived by a son, Phineas Hogancamp III of Bardwell, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Ann Hogancamp; his parents, Phineas Hogancamp Sr. and Bertie Morse Hogancamp; six sisters, Elsie Glandon, Louise Allan, Maurine Featherstone, Margaret Grogan, Hellen Leaner and Rose Hogancamp; and three brothers, Dennis Hogancamp, Morse Hogancamp and Jimmy Hogancamp.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Beech Grove Cemetery, c/o First Kentucky Bank-Bardwell, 400 Elm St., Bardwell, KY 42023.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral will be private. Arrangements are with Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please visit www.milnerandorr.com.
