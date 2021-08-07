Rev. Dr. Phillip W. Hunter, Sr., 74, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
He was born the son of the late Herbert Hunter and the late Hesta Nelson Hunter. He was a pastor that devoted the majority of his adult life to the ministry of Jesus Christ. His ministry pastorates included: Calvary Baptist Church in Crayne, being the founding pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Mayfield, and for 30 years, he pastored the Community Baptist Church in Owensboro. Dr. Hunter received his education from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, Trinity Theological Seminary in Newburgh, Indiana, and Bethany Divinity College and Seminary in Dothan, Alabama. He was the former vice president of the Board of Directors of Trinity Theological Seminary. In his retirement, he maintained a radio ministry that featured his preaching on several local radio stations. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Southland Baptist Temple with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Park Cemetery in Paducah. Visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Southland Baptist Temple from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Hodges Hunter of Paducah; his sons, Phillip Hunter, Jr. of Owensboro, Jason Hunter (Rachel) of Evansville, Indiana, and Justin Hunter (Michelle) of Owensboro; his daughter, Jackie Easler of Owensboro; his grandchildren, Brittany Hunter, Caitlin Hunter, Lucas Easler, Lacey Hunter, Noah Hunter, Ciara Hunter, Jacob Hunter, Savannah Easler and Caleb Hunter; and his six great-grandchildren, MJ, Connor, Cameryn, Lennon, Nelson and Lon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.