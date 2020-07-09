Phillip “Sonny” Cain, 77, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Sonny was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 11, 1942, to Jimmy and Leah Cain. He served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman, and a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a member and former deacon of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church where he also sang in the choir. Sonny was the retired owner/operator of Paducah Sheet Metal and Paducah Production Company. He was also a former member of the Sheet Metal Union.
Mr. Cain is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Cain; his beloved grandson, Brandon Phillips (Kimberly), of Birmingham, Alabama; and adored great-granddaughter, Olivia; his granddaughter, Elizabeth Gordon (Ryan) and three children, of Tennessee; his daughter, Robin Lynne King (Kevin), of California; his sons, Shane Matthew Cain (Alexis), of Texas, Jesse James Cain, of Paducah; his sister, April Elizabeth Cain, of Louisville, Kentucky.
Mr. Cain was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Wright and parents, James Wright Cain and Leah Francis Scarbrough Cain.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Twelve Oaks Baptist Church with Rev. Brant Lyons and Rev. Jim Greenwell officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no visitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Twelve Oaks Baptist Church, 2110 New Holt Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
