MAYFIELD — Phillip Ray Sweat, 66, of Mayfield, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Facility in Paducah. Phillip was a member of Millers Chapel Church and was a retired truck driver.
Survivors include his daughter, Nicole B. Sweat of Mayfield; brother, Gaylon Hunter of Mayfield; sister, Cathy Garland of Paducah; grandson, Aiden Foy of Mayfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Phillip was preceded in death by his son, Rusty Ray O’Conner; father, James R. Sweat; mother and stepfather, Mary B. (Sanderson) Hunter & Amon Hunter; and sister, Nekita Tyler.
Private family graveside services for Phillip will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Millers Chapel Cemetery with Tim Mathis officiating.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
