BROOKPORT, Ill. — Phillip Wayne Knotts, 52, of rural Brookport, died at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Phillip worked at Smallman’s Truck Stop as a dishwasher for several years and also worked at Auto Salvage of Paducah. He liked to work crossword puzzles.
Phillip is survived by his mother, Mary Frances Knotts; sisters, Sherry Knotts and Sue Powell; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Knotts; and a brother.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
