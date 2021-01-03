Phillip Dale Thompson, 58, was called home to be with his Lord & Savior on Dec. 11, 2020. Phill was born on Sept. 13, 1962, in Paducah, and had the ability to roll with the punches, go with the flow, and find humor in most every scenario including his last few weeks battling the complications of cancer.
Phill took his last peaceful breath after saying he’d go first just to check things out for his family because he looked out for those he loved like that. And he loved his children more than anything. Devin Scott Thompson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Samantha Jade Thompson of Trenton, New Jersey, have survived him in death as well as in all of the embarrassing home movies he insisted on making of their accomplishments.
No one loved Phill more than his own mother, Jackie Graham who is well and living in Murray, Kentucky. He loved and cherished his mother, and he always said he was her favorite child.
Phill is also survived by his three sisters: Felicia Fisher of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Sandy Butler of Clinton, Kentucky, and Dana (John) Provo of Gulf Breeze, Florida. His intelligent and attractive sisters have collectively agreed to forgive him for torturing them as children and for contaminating them with cooties.
Phill is preceded in death by his father, John Daniel Thompson, from whom he inherited his unbridled curiosity, survival skills, unbeatable charm, and huge ego.
His classmates from 1977-1981 at St. Mary High School in Paducah and Reidland High School probably remember an effervescent, handsome prankster who loved everybody and was a magnet of personality that always attracted people to him.
Phill appreciated everything because everything had worth, like his jobs. He took his responsibilities and duties seriously at AugustaWestland. He had mentioned many times his fun and cool co-workers, who he considered great friends.
The family would like to thank Phil’s close friends who helped care for him, especially Jerry Wagner Jr. of Philadelphia, Pa.
Phill dearly loved and was loved by, his friends and family. He said he wants us to remember the good times, to be kind, and to keep happy hearts.
No memorial service is planned, but a family reunion and celebration will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Penn Medicine At Home Development, Attn: Kelly McBride, 3535 Market Street, Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.