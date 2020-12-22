Phillip Dale Ramage, 80, of Paducah, passed away at 3:33 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mr. Ramage was a Car Salesman and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his three children, Marilyn (Paul) Weaver of Paducah, Mark (Lana) Ramage of West Paducah, Melanie Ramage of Paducah; four grandchildren, Jessica (Brad) Wallace of Lexington, Tyrin Dunbar of Paducah, Taylon Dunbar of Paducah, Amari Ramage of Paducah; two great grandchildren, Ben Wallace of Lexington, Amelia Wallace of Lexington; two sisters, Margaret Moore of Paducah, Genia King of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noble Ramage and Lilbon (Choat) Ramage; one brother, Glen Ramage.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
