METROPOLIS, Ill. — Philip N. Hirtzer, 77, of Metropolis, passed away at his home on August 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Justin Wolfe officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Philip is survived by his daughter, Lisa Keown and husband Jaeson; grandson, Nathan Keown; sisters, Cheryl Lewis and husband Danny, and Janet Metzger; brother, Jerry Hirtzer and wife Sharon; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Ina (Owens) Hirtzer; sister, Vicki Hill; and his beloved dog, Andy.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given in Philip’s name to Project Hope, PO Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
