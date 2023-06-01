METROPOLIS, Ill. — Philip Martin Holt went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2023. Born to Otto and Thelma Holt of Bardwell, Kentucky, on April 4, 1944.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Trad York officiating.
Phil was a member of Waldo Baptist Church. He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves after serving over 20 years including the Gulf War. Phil served as a pharmacist at Massac Memorial Hospital for 35 years and was a relief pharmacist for others in Metropolis. He loved old cars, music, genealogy and Civil War history. He will be sorely missed by friends and family.
Phil is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Medley Holt; son, Jeff Holt; daughter, Lori Miller and husband John; bonus children, Kacey Wilke and husband Jed, Nathan English, Ashley Bowman and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Kalen, Jake, Dustin, Joseph, Lily, Lucas and Peyton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; and brother, Bill.
A visitation will be held from 1 — 3 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, at the funeral home.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.