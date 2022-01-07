NEW CONCORD — Philip M. “Skip” Hamra, 70, of New Concord, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mr. Hamra was
born on Feb. 27, 1951, in Oakland,
California, to the late Philip A. Hamra and Jean (Claxton) Hamra. He was a retired actor and entertainer and was of the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Kimberly Hamra; as well as one niece, Desiree Perkins.
Survivors include his wife, Tracy (Fields) Hamra; they married on Sept. 16, 1994, in Murray, Kentucky; two sisters-in-law, Robin Perkins, of Murray, Kentucky and Kristy Goodrum, of McKenzie, Tennessee; mother-in-law, Dorothy Norris, of Murray, Kentucky; one niece, Heather Manley of Dyer, Tennessee; four nephews, Justin Perkins, of Murray, Kentucky, Michael Perkins, of Murray, Kentucky, Andrew Goodrum, of McKenzie, Tennessee, and Matt Hudson, of Nashville, Tennessee; as well as several great nieces.
Services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at, www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.
