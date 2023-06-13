Philip Lon Phillips, born July 27, 1951, died May 25, 2023.
He was the son of Rev. Warren Lon Phillips, an ordained active Methodist minister for 68 years who had a Ph.D in Theology from Vanderbilt University, and Zada Lee Dycus Phillips, who was a loving mother, wife, and housewife.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his spouse, Patty Mogan Dean from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; two daughters, Chelsea Leigh Phillips Pruitt of Henderson, and Meagan Elizabeth Phillips of Evansville, Indiana; two grandchildren Hadley and Griffen. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Phillips.
Philip lived an incredible adventurous life believing to never tell himself he can not do it because he could and did. He had a bachelor of fine arts degree with an area in commercial graphics and photography, also a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Murray State University. He was a professional leather artisan and businessman, a designer and builder, a carpenter, a historian, a person that always looked at life and ambition with a different productive attitude.
Philip was a life member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, starting two camps in Western Kentucky, #1460 and 1495. He was a member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a member of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars, direct blood descendant of the Confederate officers corp. Philip was also a member of Morgan Men’s Association, soldiers who served with John Hunt Morgan, Morgan’s raiders during the American Civil War.
Philip served two terms on the board of directors of the Lowertown Historic Zone Association, was a juried member as a Leather Artisan of Kentucky Crafted, juried member pf the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen serving three terms on their board of directors. Philip was an active and creative artisan until Dec. 2019 before the Pandemic.
Philip said never show weakness and never let them see you sweat. A productive artisan, businessman, historian with many lifelong friends and companions who believed that if you give respect you will earn respect and he lived by a moral code of honor, respect, and integrity. He will be greatly missed and was a productive and interesting person that always gave back to society hoping to make it better. He was plagued with health problems for decades which contributed in the end to his passing.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to service hour on Friday.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Philip Phillips, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.