Philip Lon Phillips, born July 27, 1951, died May 25, 2023.

He was the son of Rev. Warren Lon Phillips, an ordained active Methodist minister for 68 years who had a Ph.D in Theology from Vanderbilt University, and Zada Lee Dycus Phillips, who was a loving mother, wife, and housewife.

Service information

Jun 16
Memorial Visitation
Friday, June 16, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 16
Celebration of Life
Friday, June 16, 2023
6:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
