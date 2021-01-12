BENTON — Philip L. “Flip” Bohanon, 75, of Benton, passed away at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Bohanon was a pipefitter at B.F. Goodrich, a member of the Masonic Lodge of Briensburg and was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Inga Bohanon; one son, Kevin (Misty) Bohanon of Paducah; one sister, Becky Canup of Benton; one niece, Kristina Kindred; three nephews, Josh Canup, Justin Canup and Chase Canup.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis E. Bohanon and Martha (Riley) Bohanon; one son, Mitchell Bohanon.
There will be no services or visitation held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to the Humane Society of Marshall County, 6301 US Hwy 68 E, Benton, KY 42025.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
