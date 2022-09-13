CLINTON — Phil Tarver, 76, of Clinton, died 6:16 a.m. Sunday Sept. 11, 2022, at Jackson Madison County Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.
Phil was a member of the former Salem United Methodist Church, a member of the US Army National Guard, and a livestock producer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Elaine Jackson Tarver of Clinton; two daughters, Kelli (Cliff) Dalton of Clinton and Kimberly (Coby) Watts of Union City, Tennessee, five grandchildren, Emma, Rhett & Burke Dalton of Clinton and Carter & Camden Watts of Union City, Tennessee; brother, Robert (Peggy) Tarver of Clinton, niece, Kristin (Jamie) Hayden of Fancy Farm; and a great niece, Lillian Hayden of Fancy Farm.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rebecca Keeling Tarver and a brother, J.T. Tarver.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Ricky Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton, and after 9 a.m.Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; Salem Cemetery, c/o Robert Tarver, 2887 ST RT 307N, Clinton, KY 42031; or the Hickman Co. Ambulance Service, PO Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031.
To plant a tree in memory of Phil Tarver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.