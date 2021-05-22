Peter David Wallace, 79, of Princeton passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Princeton Health and Rehab. He was a retired welder for the Pipeliner’s Local 798 of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Peter was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton and a former Sunday School teacher in the outreach program. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. He loved working on projects in his workshop, cooking, camping, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Ann Carner Wallace; son, David P. Wallace and wife Cheryl of Paducah; grandchildren, Sara Wallace and partner Alex Klapp, and Sam Wallace and wife Katie; great-granddaughter, Evalynn Wallace; niece, Amanda Eison; and several other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Morgan’s Funeral Home on Saturday, May 29, 2021, with Rev. Josh Patton officiating assisted by Ricky Haney.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Road, Tampa, FL 33607.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgansfuneralhome.com. All hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021.
You may light a candle or leave a message at www.morgansfluneralhome.com.
