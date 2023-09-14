CALVERT CITY — Pete Jackson, 85, of Calvert City, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his home.

Pete was born on July 20, 1938 in Eddyville, to the late Coy Lee Jackson and Kathern Smith Jackson. Pete retired from the City of Paducah where he worked in maintenance and as an operator. Pete loved watching sports and was known in his community as “walking Pete” because he walked several miles each day.

Service information

Sep 16
Graveside Service
Saturday, September 16, 2023
11:00AM
Houser Grove Church Cemetery
-
Boaz, KY -
