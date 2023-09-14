CALVERT CITY — Pete Jackson, 85, of Calvert City, passed away at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his home.
Pete was born on July 20, 1938 in Eddyville, to the late Coy Lee Jackson and Kathern Smith Jackson. Pete retired from the City of Paducah where he worked in maintenance and as an operator. Pete loved watching sports and was known in his community as “walking Pete” because he walked several miles each day.
Survivors include two nieces, Diane (Danny) Whiteside, Debra (James) Newman; two nephews, Billy (Teresa) Bye and Bob (Ann) Bye; one step-daughter, Angela Lindsey; two step-sons, Craig Lindsey and Teddy Lindsey; several great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Coy Lee Jackson and Kathern Smith Jackson; two sisters, Marie Bye and Betty Shaffer; and one step-son, Jimmy Lindsey.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Houser Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with Rev. Bob Whitter officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner and Orr Funeral Home.
